Former England winger Steve McManaman has conceded that he does not like the way Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son play miles away from the opposition goal in the current Tottenham Hotspur side.

Tottenham’s winless run in the league stretched to four games on Sunday when they played out a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

The north London club scored early, but did very little for the rest of the game and Wolves scored a late equaliser through a Romain Saiss header and could have stolen all three points in the final minute of injury time as well.

McManaman was left frustrated at the way Spurs played and he insisted that it is awful to see how far away from the goal Son and Kane operate in the current Tottenham system.

He insisted that he does not like the current Tottenham set-up and they have been playing a frustrating brand of football all season where they show little ambition up front.

The former England man said on Premier League TV: “When you look at Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, who arguably the best pairing in the league, they are so deep.

“They are so far away from the danger area, which is the opposition goal, it is frightening.

“It’s not one game now, it is two, three and four.

“I am no Tottenham fan, I like Tottenham, but I don’t like this Tottenham, and he [Jose Mourinho] has to win silverware now.

“I have seen this now on numerous occasions, the same old story all the time.”

Tottenham will look to end their wait for a league win on Wednesday when they host Fulham at home.