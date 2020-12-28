Tam McManus has insisted that John McGinn would have walked into the Celtic team two years ago and certainly would today.

Celtic missed out on McGinnin 2018 when Aston Villa raided Hibernian to take the promising midfielder to Villa Park.

He helped Aston Villa stay in the Premier League last season and has continued to kick on with Dean Smith’s men during the current campaign, with Villa having enjoyed a strong start.

McManus is a firm fan of McGinn and has been outspoken in his view that Celtic should have made sure they signed him from Hibernian.

He insists that McGinn would have easily got into the Celtic side in 2018 and would certainly get in the side today.

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “John McGinn would have walked into the Celtic team 2 years ago and certainly would at the moment.”

Celtic have revamped their midfield in recent weeks with David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro handed outings in the team by Neil Lennon.

It remains to be seen who Lennon will chose to play in midfield in Celtic’s crunch clash against rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this coming weekend.