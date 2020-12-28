Steve McManaman has insisted he would not have liked to have played for Jose Mourinho as a player and thinks Tottenham Hotspur fans are only tolerating the style of football employed by the Portuguese as they believe he will win them a trophy.

Mourinho’s tactics were lauded when Spurs briefly occupied the summit of the Premier League table recently, but points and wins have dried up.

They have collected just two points from their last four league games and it has brought renewed focus on their manager’s style of football and the way he has been restricting their flair.

McManaman insisted that he would not have liked to be managed by Mourinho or watch him take charge of his favourite team.

He conceded that he understands why Spurs fans are putting up with this as they feel the manager would end their wait for a trophy, but insisted that some point they may have to accept that Spurs are sometimes unwatchable.

Asked if he would have liked to have played in a team managed by Mourinho, McManaman said on Premier League TV: “No.

“I have said this before – I think he is an excellent manager, I think his record speaks for itself.

“But would I like him to manage the team I play for? Never in a million years. I wouldn’t like him to manage the team I support now.

“I said when he was managing Man United, there are certain teams with an ethos and a style – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich – who have to play entertaining football no matter what happens because of the history of those great clubs.

“You can’t watch that, I am sorry, I get why Tottenham fans are putting up with it for the time being because they think he will guarantee them this mythical trophy.

“But there comes a point where you have to say, hold on I can’t watch this football. I need to be entertained.

“This is not good, this is not good to watch.”

Tottenham’s title ambitions have taken a hit and Mourinho will be looking to get his side back to winning ways soon.