Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo admits he is delighted to see the Whites record an ugly win in their 1-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford converted a fifth-minute penalty to give Leeds an early lead in the Premier League encounter, but Burnley made it hard for the home side at Elland Road for the rest of the game.

In the second half, Leeds needed to dig in and work hard in order to get the three points and moved up to 12th in the Premier League table.

Dorigo conceded that the second half was an ugly battle to watch because of the way Burnley kept sending balls up the pitch and put pressure on Leeds.

He feels the Whites should have scored more than once in the first half, but was delighted to see that for once Leeds did the ugly side of the game well to get the win over the line despite immense pressure from Burnley.

The former White said on LUTV: “What a fantastic 1-0 win it was, but that second half was purgatory.

“Watching that was really difficult. Burnley came out and changed their tactics in the second half.

“I think we dominated the first half and looked good.

“We probably should have gone in two-up or possibly even three up but we never had the buffer.

“And that second half was horrible as every time they got the ball they pumped it up but we battled, we fought and we had to do the ugly side.

“Everyone gives us the credit for the all the nice stuff we do but we really had to battle for 45 minutes and I was delighted.

“Huge three points but an ugly win, we like it.”

Leeds will be in action again on Wednesday night when they take West Brom at the Hawthorns.