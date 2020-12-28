Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is being urged not to give up on potentially buying La Liga giants Valencia, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Radrizzani is on the hunt for another club to acquire and is keen to look at fallen giants who need new impetus and ownership.

He has shown interest in taking over Valencia, but was rebuffed by Los Che owner Peter Lim in August.

People around Radrizzani are urging him not to abandon the idea of taking over Valencia however and feel that Los Che represent the perfect opportunity for the Leeds supremo.

It is claimed that Lim would be looking for above €200m to sell up, while Valencia are also carrying debt of €500m.

Radrizzani took advantage of Valencia’s financial woes in the last transfer window when Leeds raided the club to land forward Rodrigo.

The Whites splashed €30m to take the Spain international to Elland Road, where he has hit the ground running.

Valencia currently sit just 15th in La Liga following 15 games, having won just three times in the league so far this season.