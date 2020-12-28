Leeds United have touched base with Fiorentina to ask about two players, ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The jury is out on whether Leeds will do business in the January window, with the club reluctant to do deals mid-season, but the Whites could find a bargain in the transfer market and invest.

They are looking towards the land of owner Andrea Radrizzani and, according to Italian daily La Nazione, are interested in two Fiorentina players.

The Whites are claimed to have touched base with Fiorentina about midfielder Erick Pulgar and forward Christian Kouame, with a potential loan with option to buy possible for both.

Leeds were linked with Pulgar in the last transfer window and were looking add a midfielder to their squad.

They thought they had secured the services of Michael Cuisance, but the midfielder failed a medical and Leeds backed out of the deal.

Another midfielder did not arrive at Elland Road before the transfer window closed and Leeds could be alive to adding one in January.

Pulgar has made ten appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina so far this season, while attacker Kouame has clocked 13 outings in the Italian top flight.