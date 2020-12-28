Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman believes that the champions lacked energy and ideas in their 1-1 draw with West Brom at Anfield.

West Brom scored a late equaliser at Anfield on Sunday evening to earn a point from a game where they enjoyed just 22 per cent possession.

Liverpool were comfortable and dominated the game from the word go, but had to settle for a point as the Baggies restricted them to a few clear cut chances after the break.

McManaman stressed that Klopp’s team were poor, lacked energy in the second half and their best players did not do enough to win the three points.

The former Red said on Premier League TV: “I thought Liverpool were really, really poor in the second half.

“No energy at all, no ideas, the big players didn’t stand up and disappointing second half for Liverpool.

“I thought West Brom were excellent.”

Liverpool are still top of the league table, but remain within touching distance of the chasing pack, unlike last season.

They will travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday night and will be hoping to get all three points from their trip to face Steve Bruce’s men.