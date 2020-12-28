RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed that the contract situation of Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer will be discussed towards the start of 2021.

The 26-year-old midfielder is the club captain at RB Leipzig and has been a key player for the side in recent years.

His performances in Germany and the Champions League have piqued the interest of several clubs, with Tottenham believed to be keen on taking him to England in the future.

With 18 months left on his contract, the speculation surrounding his future at RB Leipzig has been under the scanner, but Krosche insisted that talks over a new deal are likely to happen at the start of 2021.

The RB Leipzig deal-maker conceded that it is no surprise that other clubs have taken note of the growth the Austrian has shown both as a footballer and as a person over the last few years.

“We want to end the year first”, Krosche told German daily Bild when asked about a new deal for Sabitzer.

“Both sides will deal more intensively with the topic in the spring.

“[He has] had some great development [and has] matured even faster as a personality.

“Of course, other clubs have noticed that too.”

RB Leipzig are likely to want to avoid allowing Sabitzer to enter the final year of his contract in the summer.