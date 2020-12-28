RB Leipzig supremo Oliver Mintzlaff has indicated why his side did not manage to sign Robin Koch in the 2020 January transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants were looking to snap up Koch from Freiburg at the start of the year, with the club impressed with the centre-back and his performances.

However, RB Leipzig could not push a move for Koch over the line and he stayed at Freiburg, until then making the move to Leeds United in the summer.

Mintzlaff told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “When we wanted to get a German central defender in the Bundesliga last winter.

“The price we wanted to pay was X, and the price was €3m or €4m higher.”

The RB Leipzig managing director insists that coach Julian Nagelsmann was on board and “said of his own accord that it would be too expensive and he knew that we could not do it.”

Leeds splashed out €13m to take Koch to Elland Road in the last transfer window and the 24-year-old has impressed in the Premier League.

The Whites are currently without Koch though due to injury, with the defender hoping to be back up and running in the spring as he pushes for a spot in Germany’s European Championship squad.