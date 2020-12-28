Fixture: Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of London rivals Arsenal on their last outing and have now lost three of their last four league games.

Frank Lampard’s men have slipped down to eighth in the Premier League and face an Aston Villa side in seventh, ahead on goal difference, and with two games in hand on the Blues.

Desperate to pick up all three points, Lampard has Edouard Mendy in goal, while in defence he picks Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell as full-backs, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Chelsea manager selects N’Golo Kante and Jorginho to control midfield, while Mason Mount also plays. Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Olivier Giroud.

Lampard has a host of options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Team vs Aston Villa

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Kepa, Silva, Tomori, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Havertz, Abraham, Werner