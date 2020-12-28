Glenn Hoddle has urged Tottenham Hotspur to take the handbrake off in games if they want to do something special this season.

Spurs took the lead in the first minute against Wolves on Sunday evening, but then created very little for the rest of the game and the home side scored a late equaliser to earn a point in a 1-1 draw.

Wolves could have won the game with an injury-time winner, but Fabio Silva missed a sitter and the two sides shared the spoils.

Hoddle conceded that given the talent Tottenham have at their disposal, it is frustrating to see them play with the handbrake on and their games have been following the similar pattern.

He insisted that Tottenham will need to show more intent and go for more goals if they are to do something in the league this season.

Hoddle said on Premier League TV: “At the end, Silva should have won the game for Wolves. They had a real go at them in the second half.

“From Tottenham’s point of view, it is really frustrating looking at Spurs.

“They have got a lot of talented players and in the second half, it is a pattern and they look like they are playing with the handbrake on.

“They have never got the freedom that they had in yesteryears and that’s the way Mourinho wants it.

“But there have been enough times where they are 1-0 up and in semi-control of the game and the best player on the pitch was [Tanguy] Ndombele and 65 minutes he was off.

“I think for Spurs now to do anything this season and become more persistent they have got to go for the second goal and go for the throat rather than put the handbrake on.”

Tottenham are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table and have collected just two points from their last four league games.