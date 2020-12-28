Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes the Whites can start to look further up the Premier League table after their 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

A 6-2 defeat at Manchester United last weekend brought forward questions over whether Leeds could get sucked into the relegation dogfight if they went on a poor run of form.

But Leeds bounced back on Sunday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road and moved up to 12th in the Premier League.

The win helped Leeds to open up a nine-point gap over the relegation zone and they are now going into a meeting with West Brom in a more comfortable position.

Dorigo insisted that he has always remained confident that they would comfortably finish in mid-table this season rather than worry about being relegated.

But he conceded that it is good that Leeds have managed to open up a gap and look forward rather than over their shoulder.

The former White said on LUTV: “At the start of the season, okay 12th, 13th or 14th something I like that and I still think that’s where we will be.

“We won’t be looking at the bottom, but we do at the moment because the gap could have been only one point with Burnley.

“But it is now seven points [with Burnley] and we are getting this gap between us and the bottom teams.

“We are in the middle of the table and we can look further up.”

Leeds kept their first clean sheet against Burnley since their 1-0 win at Everton last month.