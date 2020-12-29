Chelsea hitman Olivier Giroud is one of the players Atletico Madrid are considering signing during the January transfer window.

The Spanish giants confirmed on Tuesday that they have reached a mutual agreement to terminate Diego Costa’s contract and the Spaniard is now available on a free transfer.

Costa fell out with Diego Simeone towards the end of his time at the Wanda Metropolitano, but the Atletico Madrid coach wants to bring in a striker to replace the Spain international.

The Spanish giants will try to bring in a striker next month and it has been claimed that they are considering a number of options in the market.

And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Giroud is one of the forwards Atletico Madrid are tracking with a view to signing him in January.

Giroud is a proven hitman in European football and has only six months left on his contract with Chelsea.

There were murmurs at the start of the season that he would be looking to leave in January as he was not playing much football.

But the Frenchman has roared back with a glut of goals over the last few weeks and has started four of Chelsea’s last six league games.

There are suggestions that the striker is now prepared to stay at Chelsea until the end of his contract in the summer.