Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green is of the view that the Blues squad are unlikely to be happy with Frank Lampard chopping and changing the team.

Lampard and Chelsea are going through a rough patch and dropped more points on Monday night in a 1-1 draw at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won just once in their last five league games, collecting just four points in the process and it has brought forward questions about Lampard’s reign at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s decision to play a completely different centre-back pairing on Monday night and the call to rush Ben Chilwell and Reece James back against Arsenal at the weekend have been questioned.

Green feels there could be a problem with Lampard’s constant chopping and changing of the team and insisted that it is difficult to maintain the mood of the squad if the manager shows no consistency in his team selections.

The former goalkeeper said on Premier League TV after the Aston Villa game: “As a manager, looking at the players, you know you can’t keep everyone happy in the dressing room.

“But at the minute you are not keeping anyone happy as you are changing them all, putting them in, pulling them out and chopping and changing it.

“And you end up with a whole squad where no one is completely content apart from [goalkeeper Edouard] Mendy, who is playing every game.”

Chelsea have lost four of their 16 Premier League games so far this season and currently sit in sixth spot in the table.