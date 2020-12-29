Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he is pleased with the defensive aspect of his side’s comprehensive 5-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday night.

The Whites dismantled Sam Allardyce’s side at the Hawthorns in the Premier League and while all the attention was drawn to the five goals scored, they also kept a clean sheet.

Bielsa, while highlighting the key areas that impressed him over the course of the game, said that his team committed fewer errors while showing greater efficiency, and gave the hosts little chance to score.

The fact that the Whites did not concede a single goal over the course of the 90 minutes also pleased Bielsa as he feels that it gave greater security to the team.

“We were dominating and we were trying to make more chances. All of the goals gave me happiness”, Bielsa told the BBC.

“We dominated the game and we made few errors, so they couldn’t capitalise on anything.

“We attacked constantly and were efficient – all those details make a positive performance.

“It’s important for us not to concede goals because we’ve conceded way too many goals.

“And to avoid conceding a goal to create security within the team.”

Leeds have now recorded back to back wins over Burnley and West Brom, putting good distance between themselves and the relegation zone in the Premier League.