Jordan Pickford insists there is a firm desire in the Everton dressing room not to simply settle for being a top ten team in the Premier League.

The Toffees were able to put last week’s EFL Cup exit behind them with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United at the weekend in the Premier League courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson strike.

Everton are now in a strong position in the top flight having racked up 29 points from their 15 games, only three points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

But Toffees shot-stopper Pickford insists his team are not feeling relaxed and settling for being a normal top-ten team in the Premier League, but are determined to be part of a winning and successful club.

The 26-year-old admits Everton are yet to reach the heights the club aspire to be at and promised they will do everything to give the fans something back.

“Everyone at the club wants to be part of a winning and successful team”, Pickford told Everton’s official matchday programme.

“It is my fourth season and we haven’t quite got where the club or players want to be.

“We don’t want to be feeling relaxed and settling for being a normal top-ten team.

“We know how passionate the fans are, we are not stupid as players, we know how much the badge means to Evertonians.

“We want to give something back to them.”

Everton are up against West Ham United in the Premier League on Friday and then will begin their FA Cup run in the third round against Championship side Rotherham United on 9th January.