Former Belgium international Nordin Jbari has lauded Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha as one of the best two best strikers in the Belgian top flight at the moment.

Nmecha is currently plying his trade at Belgian side Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Manchester City.

The German hitman has found the back of the net ten times in 16 league appearances for Anderlecht this season and has been instrumental in helping his side rise to fourth in the standings.

Jbari is impressed with how the 22-year-old is leading the line at Anderlecht this season and rates him as one of the best two strikers currently playing in the Belgian top flight.

“Every attacker has his own profile and every team plays in a different way”, Jbari wrote in Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“Paul Onuachu [Genk striker] and Thomas Henry [Leuven hitman] are better playing as target men than he [Nmecha] is.

“But I would put Nmecha above Henry.

“For me, Onuachu and Nmecha are the best two attackers in the competition at the moment.

“Where would I place him compared to other former Anderlecht strikers?

“For me he leans more towards the level of Tomasz Radzinski than the level of Romelu Lukaku.”

Jbari is also of the view that the Citizens loanee’s style suits the Bundesliga perfectly and sees him playing in Germany in the long term rather than in England.

“In the long term I see him playing in Germany rather than England.

“I think the Bundesliga is made for him.

“There he will be able to play with his speed perfectly.”

Anderlecht are claimed to be keen on re-signing the striker on another loan spell next season, provided his parent club Manchester City agree.