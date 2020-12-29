Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Southampton in a Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium this evening.

The Hammers played out a 2-2 draw at home against Brighton at the weekend, but boss David Moyes was criticised by some fans for his conservative tactics in the game.

Moyes conceded after the game that his team selection was not spot on and the Scot will look for a win on the south coast tonight, with five changes made to the side.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back Moyes goes with Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, and Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson as centre-backs.

The West Ham boss plays Declan Rice in midfield, along with Tomas Soucek, while Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Andriy Yarmolenko support Sebastien Haller.

If Moyes needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options available, including Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Yarmolenko, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Coufal, Noble, Snodgrass, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio