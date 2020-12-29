Ian Wright has indicated that a lack of consistency in team selection has been hurting Chelsea and insisted that Frank Lampard needs to find and settle on a starting eleven.

Chelsea have won just once in their last five games, collecting just four points from that run of fixtures.

A 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa on Monday night meant that they are now outside the Premier League’s top four and have seen their early season form peter off.

Lampard did ring the changes on Monday night, opting to play Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christenson at the heart of Chelsea’s defence, and Wright feels that it did not help their cause.

He believes Chelsea’s form is such that they are finding it hard to ride through a difficult period and the lack of consistency in selection has been making matters worse.

The former striker stressed that Lampard needs to settle on a team and hope to get some momentum back in Chelsea’s play.

Wright said on Premier League TV after the Aston Villa game: “The centre-half pairing was changed and that doesn’t help.

“You do need to be in some kind of confident form to blast through a period where it is not quite going for you.

“The way Frank is speaking he is almost talking like that they are not getting the rub of the green.

“I think when he watches his centre-half again, he might change his mind on that simply because the centre-half wasn’t injured, so get up and back into his position quickly and it may have stopped a goal.

“You do feel like something is not quite gelling properly, from back to front.

“Maybe if he can get his team out that he can roll out on a weekly basis, he might be able to get some momentum and some confidence.”

Chelsea are currently sitting in sixth in the league table on 26 points after playing two games more than Manchester United and Aston Villa, who are sitting in fourth and fifth respectively.