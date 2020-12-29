Fixture: West Brom vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Sam Allardyce’s West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Allardyce led West Brom to a surprise point away at Liverpool on Sunday, but the Baggies boss knows that wins will be the name of the game if he is to lead his side out of trouble.

Leeds returned to winning ways by edging out Burnley at the weekend and now have a nine-point advantage over the teams in the bottom three.

Marcelo Bielsa continues to have injury issues in defence with Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente all absent.

Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal for the game, while in defence he has Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski as full-backs. Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk slot into central defence.

Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich are in midfield, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo all support Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa.

Leeds United Team vs West Brom

Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Jenkins, Casey, Davis, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda