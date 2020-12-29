Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has insisted he does not care whether Liverpool will be more motivated to win the clash at St James’ Park on Wednesday as the Magpies are also desperate for three points.

The Reds come into Wednesday’s top flight encounter at St. James’ Park on the back of dropping points against 19th placed West Bromwich Albion on Sunday at Anfield, as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle are in the midst of a poor run of results in the top flight and are without a win in their last three outings, tasting a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their latest game.

And Schar insists Newcastle are as desperate as the Merseyside giants to get back into the win column, insisting he does not care how Liverpool feel ahead of the game.

The centre-back stressed the need for his team to focus on their own game at the moment and promised they will give their best and try to get a result at home against Liverpool.

Asked whether he is expecting a more motivated Liverpool in Wednesday’s clash following the Reds dropping points against West Brom, Schar told NUFC TV: “We are desperate to win three points as well.

“So, I don’t care about what they are feeling or how they feel.

“Obviously, they should have won the game against West Brom, but I do not want to look too much on others’ performances.

“I think especially now, we have to look at our team and our performance, just try to give more than even possible and then in the end you see if it is worth a result or not.

“But for sure we will go [into Wednesday’s clash], going to get out there and try to win this game and get a result.”

Despite dropping points against the Baggies, Liverpool still maintain a three-point cushion at the top of the league standings with 32 points to their name, while Newcastle are in 14th with 18 points.