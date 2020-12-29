Liverpool legend John Aldridge has tipped midfielder Curtis Jones to become a star in Reds colours, but is keen for the teenager to express himself more in the final third.

The 19-year-old has played a part in ten of Liverpool’s 15 Premier League games this season, with his latest start coming in his team’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Jones has earned plaudits for how he has repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith with some solid performances on the pitch, but Aldridge feels the youngster can rise to the next level by fine tuning some areas of his game.

Aldridge urged Jones to express his craft more in the final third of the pitch as he believes the teenager possesses the ability to make more direct contributions to the Reds attack.

The Liverpool legend is impressed with the discipline Jones exhibits in the middle of the park and feels he is a star in the making.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “When it comes to the players, we did have on the pitch [against West Brom] I think Curtis Jones has got to express himself a bit more in the final third.

“He’s been very disciplined and has been great but I’d just like to see him do what I know he can in those forward positions.

“We know that he’s capable of scoring special goals, he’s going to be a star.

“The lad has got so much in his locker.”

Jones could again play a part in Liverpool’s upcoming top flight clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday, but might face more competition for a spot in midfield soon as Thiago Alcantara is again available for Jurgen Klopp.