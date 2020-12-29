Leeds United could face further competition for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig as AC Milan are considering moving for the 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has fallen out with Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman and is tipped to be available for transfer from the Camp Nou in January.

He has made just one appearance in La Liga in the ongoing campaign and has featured just four times in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Puig could look for a move away from the Catalan giants in January in order to play regular first-team football and he has been strongly linked with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are weighing up the possibility of signing the Spaniard when the window opens.

The Serie A giants are planning to strengthen their squad in January as they want more depth for a potential title charge in the second half of the season.

And Puig’s name has emerged as one of the players the club are considering signing next month.

The Rossoneri are yet to take any steps towards signing Puig, but his name is under serious consideration for a possible loan deal.

The Spaniard is also on Arsenal’s radar as a player they could bring in to add more creativity to their squad in January.

The midfielder’s contract runs out at the end of the season but Barcelona are likely to take up the option of extending it by two more years.