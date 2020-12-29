Leicester City hitman Islam Slimani have been offered to Marseille, but Andre Villas-Boas not keen on snapping up the striker, it has been claimed in France.

The Foxes failed to offload out-of-favour Slimani during the last transfer window, with the striker deemed surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium by Brendan Rodgers.

Slimani has only played 19 minutes of football for the Foxes this season and Leicester are keen on parting ways with the player when the January window swings open.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Slimani have been offered to Ligue 1 giants Marseille, who are on the hunt for a new centre-forward.

Les Phoceens boss Villas-Boas is keen on roping in a striker to deputise for Marseille hitman Dario Benedetto and Slimani has been proposed to him as a potential recruit.

However, Villas-Boas does not see the Algerian as the right addition to his attacking arsenal and is not sold on bringing in him.

Slimani could still end up playing his football in France next year as Marseille’s Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne are long-term admirers of the Leicester man and are keen on luring him away from the Midlands outfit.

The 32-year-old only has six months left on his contract at Leicester and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Ligue 1, where he plied his trade on loan last year with Monaco.