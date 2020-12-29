Manchester City could offer a position change to Chelsea linked defender David Alaba in a bid to lure him to the Etihad next summer on a free transfer, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 28-year-old defender is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and is slated to leave the club in the summer.

Negotiations over a new contract between the club and the player’s representatives have not gone well and Bayern Munich have indicated that no more talks are likely to happen.

Several clubs are prepared to jump in and snap up Alaba on a free transfer with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain believed to be in the race to sign him; Manchester United have pulled out after learning of the player’s wage demands.

It has been claimed that Manchester City are also in the running and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Pep Guardiola could offer him a positional change to take him to England.

Guardiola managed Alaba at Bayern Munich and is a fan of the Switzerland international’s ability to play several roles.

The Manchester City manager could offer the defender the chance to step up into midfield at the Etihad.

The 28-year-old is believed to be keen on moving up the pitch and playing in midfield, and Manchester City believe it could lure him to the north west of England.

Chelsea have also been linked with an interest in Alaba but for the moment, the player has not made a decision yet.