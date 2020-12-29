Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged the club’s owners to back Jurgen Klopp in the January transfer window as injuries continue to bite at Anfield

The Reds’ injury woes at centre-back role worsened after Joel Matip was forced off in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom and as a result Liverpool look set to have to draft in either Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Liverpool great Aldridge is clear that Matip picking up an injury simply demands the club enter the January transfer window to sign another centre-back.

Aldridge warned Liverpool that they risk not retaining their Premier League title if they continue to depend on young understudies for the remainder of the season, as inexperienced players are bound to get caught out too many times.

The 62-year-old believes that the constant accumulation of injuries is hurting Liverpool.

“Joel Matip’s injury means that it’s time for Liverpool to act in the transfer market”, Aldridge wrote in his column in the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s a shame. Both Matip and Joe Gomez – who is out for the rest of the season along with Virgil van Dijk – have been riddled with injuries during their time at the club.

“It harms us. You have to look at the situation long term now, it’s happened too many times.

“You feel sorry for the players in question, big time, but I think it’s time that we had an insurance policy.

“We can’t depend on young understudies all the time when we’re going for the Premier League.

“The manager has got to pull a rabbit out of a hat.”

And Aldridge insists the Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, must step up and back Klopp to sign an experienced centre-back.

“He’s got to get the backing from the owners – we’ve got to get a centre-half, an experienced one.

“We’ve only got Fabinho now who can play there – and he’s a midfield player – and two young kids

“As well as the kids have done and Fabinho has been magnificent, we won’t win the Premier League if we’re depending on the youngsters, we’ll get caught out too many times.”

Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak is being heavily linked with a move to Anfield in January and it is claimed that the Reds have even offered out-of-favour attacker Divock Origi as part of a swap deal for the Turk.