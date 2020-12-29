Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Graham Potter’s Brighton outfit on the south coast this evening.

Mikel Arteta had some of the pressure on his shoulders eased at the weekend with an impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea, but Arsenal still have work to do to rise up the league table.

The Gunners remain without influential midfielder Thomas Partey, while centre-back Gabriel is self isolating.

Arteta has Bernd Leno in goal for the meeting with Brighton, while at the back he opts to play Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Kieran Tierney.

Further up the pitch the Arsenal boss selects Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Arteta needs to try to shake things up during the game then he has options on the bench tonight, including Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock.

Arsenal Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Runarsson, Cedric, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Pepe, Nketiah, Lacazette