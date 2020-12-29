Former Celtic star Simon Donnelly has insisted that Neil Lennon must go for the jugular against Rangers and play both Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths at Ibrox on Saturday.

Celtic have a game on Wednesday against Dundee United at Parkhead, but all eyes are on Saturday when the two Glasgow giants will face each other at Ibrox.

Rangers are on a roll and yet to taste defeat in the league this season, but Celtic will get an opportunity to cut into their lead at the top of the league table and put some pressure on Steven Gerrard’s side.

And Donnelly stressed that Celtic must not play safe and urged Lennon to play both Edouard and Griffiths up top against the league leaders on Saturday.

He believes the Frenchman plays better when he has strike partner and insisted that Griffiths is one of the most dangerous goal poachers in the Scottish top tier despite his fitness problems.

The former Bhoy said on the Celtic Huddle: “I like the two strikers up top. Go old school, fashion whatever you want.

“Start of the year before lockdown, Edouard and Griffiths were up top and Celtic were steamrolling teams [while] going towards the ninth title.

“For whatever reasons, in the trying circumstances, Griffiths found himself out of the team for the latter part of the season.

“He gets himself back in and I think it brings the best out of Edouard as well, having him around him and he is a threat.

“Particularly in the Scottish league, anything in the final third, he is a threat so I would go to Ibrox and play two of them up top.”

Rangers were dominant in the earlier league fixture between the two sides this season and Celtic will look to turn the tables this weekend.