Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes winning the Scottish Cup has liberated his players and they have been playing with a lot more freedom.

The Scottish champions seem to have turned the corner in the last two weeks after a horror run of form, which saw them win just two games out of 12 in all competitions.

They have won the last five matches in all competitions, including a penalty shootout victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park and Lennon feels that winning a trophy has had an effect on his players.

He stressed that his players are finally finding their groove and winning the cup final has liberated the Celtic stars to play their brand of football again this season.

Lennon said in a press conference: “We’ve put a decent run together and players are starting to find their feet and form.

“Winning the final was a huge lift for them and they seem to be playing with a lot more freedom – the style of football we want from them.”

The Celtic boss is keen to maintain his side’s current run of form against Dundee United at Parkhead before facing league leaders and Glasgow rivals Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

“We’re on a decent run and we want to maintain it.

“We are playing a good side tomorrow night. They’ve got good strikers.

“I think it’ll be a really good game and then another big game at the weekend.”

Celtic are still trailing Rangers by 16 points in the league table having played three games fewer than their Glasgow rivals.