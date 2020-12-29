Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has revealed the club are still sweating on the extent of midfielder Scott Arfield’s injury

The Canadian international midfielder was helped off the pitch due to an ankle injury he sustained just six minutes after coming on as a 76th-minute substitute against Hibernian on Boxing Day.

Steven Gerrard said after the game that he feared that Arfield could be out for some time given how bad the injury looked at that time.

McAllister revealed that the club have found it hard to get the midfielder a scan to determine the extent of the injury, but Rangers are expecting the reports later today.

The Rangers assistant boss conceded that Arfield is not the kind of player who shows pain on the pitch, but stressed that the club are hoping that the news on his scans is better than how the injury looked on Boxing Day.

McAllister said in a press conference: “It is obviously difficult to find a facility to get a scan for Scotty [because of the time of year] but he is en-route as we speak.

“We’re just waiting for the results to come back.

“It’s quite rare to see Scotty lie down on a pitch and be carried off as he’s generally very robust.

“But we’re hopeful that the scan will show up better than how it first looked.

“We’ll wait purely for the results of the scan [before deciding how long he will be out].

“That’s the position we’re in.”

Arfield is likely to be unfit to play against St. Mirren on Wednesday and could miss the Celtic game too.