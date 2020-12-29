Sami Khedira is pushing to move to Everton, but some at the Toffees are not convinced about the midfielder, while Stuttgart are providing strong competition for his signature.

Khedira will enter the final six months of his current deal at Juventus next month and the Serie A giants are keen on offloading the player from their wage bill.

The German is not part of Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo’s plans at the Allianz Stadium and he is yet to clock up a single minute of first-team football in the current campaign.

Everton are keen on Khedira and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, boss Carlo Ancelotti is a firm fan of the midfielder, although his view is not shared by everyone at Goodison Park.

It is claimed there are doubts about Khedira’s fitness and whether he would be suited to the rigours of the Premier League.

Khedira is pushing to move to Everton, where he would be welcomed by Ancelotti, but he also has serious interest from Stuttgart.

The midfielder is in no rush to take a quick decision over his future as he mulls the options in front of him.

Juventus though would like to offload a player who earns €6m per year as soon as possible, to save his salary.