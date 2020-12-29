Schalke are refusing to drop their asking price for AC Milan and Liverpool target Ozan Kabak, despite their tricky financial situation.

The 20-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Schalke in the winter transfer window given the German club’s mounting financial problems.

AC Milan failed with a late attempt to sign him during the last window and he is one of their top targets for January as well.

Liverpool are also a potential destination for Kabak as the Reds grow increasingly concerned about their lack of centre-back options; a possible swap deal involving Divock Origi has been mooted.

But Schalke are turning out to be hard negotiators and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have been left frustrated by the German club’s refusal to water down their asking price.

The Bundesliga continue to demand a fee of €25m before agreeing to let the player leave in the winter window.

AC Milan have been hoping that their financial crisis and position in the league table would force Schalke to accept a knockdown price.

But for the moment Schalke have not played ball and AC Milan do not want to pay such a figure for Kabak.

If Schalke stick to their €25m asking price, it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be prepared to pay it, or if the Reds can structure a deal to please the Ruhr giants.