Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, has commented on his future, admitting he does not feel the January transfer window is the best time to move clubs.

Spurs were unsuccessful in their pursuit to land the Dutch hitman during the last transfer window with Jose Mourinho marking the Wolfsburg man as a potential deputy for superstar Harry Kane.

The Portuguese roped in Benfica hitman Carlos Vinicius on loan as back-up for Kane in October, but it has been claimed that the north London giants are still interested in a move for Weghorst when the January transfer window opens.

However, the 28-year-old insists he is currently enjoying his football at the Volkswagen Arena and is focused on helping his team go far in the current campaign.

Weghorst is of the view that the winter windows are not the best time to switch clubs and stressed his complete attention is on giving Wolfsburg his very best for the remainder of the season.

Asked about the possibility of him leaving Wolfsburg in the upcoming transfer window, Weghorst told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “In general, I think the winter transfer periods are not the best time to switch [clubs].

“I don’t even bother with it.

“In the summer there were concrete [moves] from a team.

“Now we’re on the right track with Wolfsburg.

“The way we played; I think there is something nice for us this year.

“I have said often enough: I feel really good here and I am very much appreciated.

“And nothing has changed about that.”

Weghorst has been in stunning form for Wolfsburg across all competitions in the current campaign with 15 strikes to his name from 18 outings.