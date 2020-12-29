Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has insisted that the Gers need to use their negative experiences to push them forward over the remaining months of the season.

The Gers have a 16-point lead at the top of the league table albeit playing three games more than their closes rivals Celtic and are the favourites to win the title this season.

Rangers’ unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end when they lost to St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final earlier in the month and they will be back at St. Mirren Park on Wednesday for a league game.

Davis stressed that the way Rangers won their next three games showed that they have the ability to bounce back from disappointments but admitted that tomorrow will be another big game.

He said in a press conference: “It was a huge disappointment last time around, the most pleasing thing is the response has been good, this is a massive game for us.”

Rangers fell apart in the second half of last season and are keen to avoid such a fate this time around.

The midfielder believes that Rangers squad could use their negative experience last season as a motivation to push themselves harder this year in order to reach their goals.

“For us as a group, the majority have been together for a number of seasons and we know each and every game we have to give our all otherwise we become unstuck.

“We have to draw on these negative experiences to help push us moving forward.”

A win over St. Mirren would set Rangers up perfectly ahead of hosting Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.