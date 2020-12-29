Former Premier League boss Tim Sherwood has warned that Frank Lampard will not survive at Chelsea if the club do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Chelsea’s poor run of form continued on Monday night when they just earned a point at home in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The Blues have won just one of their last five league games and have dropped out of the top four following a bad run of games.

Just four points from their last five games is not good reading for the Chelsea manager and Sherwood stressed that the Blues must be challenging for the title after spending big money in the last transfer window.

He stressed that the Chelsea hierarchy are unlikely to consider that new signings need time to settle and believes Lampard is unlikely to remain as manager if his side finish outside the top four this season.

The former Tottenham boss said on Premier League TV post match: “It’s not Frank who has to look at it and be worried, it’s Roman Abramovich and the hierarchy.

“They would be looking at that and they will know all about that. That West Ham game, I thought they were really lucky to get that 3-0 victory.

“Yes, it is very worrying.

“They need to beat the top teams, they need to challenge for top four and even more so, for the Premier League.

“If they do not challenge for the Premier League then he hasn’t done his job right and that is what they would say.

“Roman Abramovich would say that you have spent £200m on such a strike force.

“We know they need time to settle, but the hierarchy won’t feel like that.

“They will say if he doesn’t finish in the top four, he will not have a job, simple as that.”

Chelsea are scheduled to host Manchester City on Sunday but that game could be called off due to the health crisis at the Etihad.