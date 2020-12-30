Hertha Berlin have given young defender Omar Rekik permission to undergo a medical with Arsenal ahead of a move to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

The teenage defender is yet to make a senior appearance for the German club but is now on the verge of moving to England in the new year.

Arsenal failed with an attempt to sign the youngster during the last transfer window, but kept in touch with the player and are now on the cusp of getting the deal done.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs for Rekik’s move to England and Arsenal have agreed to pay a fee of €600,000.

And according to German daily Bild, Rekik has received permission from Hertha Berlin to undergo a medical with the Gunners.

The Tunisian has been in London since last week and is expected to complete the formalities of the move in the coming days.

The 19-year-old will be drafted into Arsenal’s Under-23 squad but will be given the chance to train with the senior squad.

Rekik has been an unused substitute for Hertha Berlin three times but will soon be continuing his career development in England.

The defender has represented both the Netherlands and Tunisia in youth international football.