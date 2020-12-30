Celtic midfielder David Turnbull has admitted he is relishing Saturday’s derby clash with Rangers and is keen for the Bhoys to take their good form into the game.

The defending champions have now gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions and will head to Ibrox on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory against Dundee United on Wednesday.

Turnbull, who marked the afternoon with a goal in the 40th minute and was awarded the Man of the Match for his overall performance, insisted that the focus now turns to the game on Saturday.

The requirement, Turnbull feels, will be to continue with Celtic’s impressive run of form and get all three points that would narrow the gap at the top of the table.

“Now we look to the next game which is Saturday”, Turnbull told Celtic TV.

“That’s obviously a big game, and we just need to take the form that we’ve had in the past few games.

“We’ve made a good run and we just need to continue that.

“When I joined Celtic, it’s obviously a massive club and massive games which come with that, those are the ones you look forward to playing in.”

The last meeting between the two Glasgow rivals at Celtic Park back in October ended in a 2-0 victory for Saturday’s hosts.