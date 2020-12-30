Sergio Reguilon has revealed that Jose Mourinho’s insistence on signing him was one of the reasons he joined Tottenham Hotspur in the last transfer window.

Tottenham signed the left-back from Real Madrid, beating off competition from a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

The Spaniard has been one of the key players for Tottenham so far, as Mourinho looks to help the north London club to get back into the Champions League places this season.

Reguilon had a number of offers on his table in the summer before he joined Tottenham and he insisted that a number of factors played a key role in his decision, including his desire to play in the Premier League under Mourinho.

He admits that the Tottenham head coach played a key role in his decision as he was persistent about taking him to north London and it made an impression.

Asked why he joined Tottenham over other clubs, Reguilon told Spanish daily AS: “There are many circumstances.

“I cannot say one in particular because it was an accumulation of things. The perspective of playing for me was very important because at my age I have to develop and get minutes.

“I have always said that I some point in my life I wanted to play in the Premier League and I had also said that I wanted Mourinho to coach me in my career.

“Many factors were brought together to make this possible.”

The Spaniard continued: “He [Mourinho] called me several times before I made the decision.

“It was a reason I took into account, his insistence because if he loved me so much it would be for something.”

Reguilon has made 16 appearances for Tottenham this season and is the first choice left-back for Mourinho.