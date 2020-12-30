Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon has revealed that Jose Mourinho’s self-assured demeanour gives him confidence that the north London side are going to win trophies.

The north London club’s early season form has petered off and for the moment they are not in the top four of the Premier League table.

There have been murmurs of Spurs being title contenders this season but many are not convinced about them winning the league especially as Tottenham have not won the top flight title since 1961.

Tottenham have won just two trophies in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the last three decades, but there is confidence amongst Spurs fans that under Mourinho they will win a trophy.

Reguilon revealed that Mourinho exudes the confidence that assures him that they are going to win something under him.

He insisted that it would be wrong to suggest Tottenham are unlikely to win trophies due to their history.

Reguilon told Spanish sports daily AS: “I saw, I don’t know where, that in his second year Mourinho has won a trophy in all the teams he has been at.

“I personally look at him, I see that self-assurance he has and I say, ‘we are going to win something, yes’.

“We are going to have to win something and with that mentality, things are done.

“You cannot think about our history and whether we have won or not.”

Tottenham have not won a trophy since winning the EFL Cup in 2008 and their last FA Cup triumph came in 1991.