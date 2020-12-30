Michael Owen believes Liverpool will not be looking forward to facing Manchester United as the Red Devils have the players to hurt the champions, even if he feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are not realistic title winners.

A 1-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night took Manchester United to second in the league table, just two points behind champions and league leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United will be hosting an in-form Aston Villa on Friday night, but there is already great anticipation for their visit to Anfield later in January in a potential top of the table clash.

Owen, a former Liverpool player who won the league with Manchester United, believes Jurgen Klopp’s side will not enjoying facing the Red Devils as Solskjaer has the players to inflict pain on the champions.

However, he indicated that he is not convinced about Manchester United winning the league as they are likely to drop too many points against the lesser teams in the Premier League.

Owen said on Premier League TV after the Wolves game: “Liverpool will not look forward to that, no big team will.

“If you play against Manchester United they have got the tools to hurt you and of course, they will sit back against the big teams and do what they do best.

“I have got no problems with Manchester United against the big teams, no problem at all.

“But when it comes to beating the lesser teams, prising open teams, I think they will waste too many points.”

Solskjaer will hope Manchester United take care of business against Aston Villa and win before thinking about the trip to Anfield.