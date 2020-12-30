Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is determined to fight for more game time at Atletico Madrid despite interest from Serie A.

Torreira arrived at Atletico Madrid on deadline day of the last transfer window after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

However, the midfielder’s loan switch to Spain has not gone according to plan as he has struggled to find regular game at the Spanish giants.

Torreira has started only two top flight games under Diego Simeone so far this season and the Uruguayan’s situation at the Wanda Metropolitano has earned him admirers from Italy, with Serie A club Torino keen on roping in the player despite him being on loan.

But according to Spanish daily AS, Torreira is not yet planning on giving up and is ready to fight for his place in Simeone’s team.

The 24-year-old is aware of how competitive Los Rojiblancos’ midfield is and is ready to put in the hard yards on the training pitch to catch Simeone’s eye.

Torreira remained on the bench in each of Atletico Madrid’s last three La Liga games and has only clocked up 13 league minutes so far this month.

The Arsenal loanee will be keen on making the most of any opportunities that come his way as he looks to earn Simeone’s trust.