Former Everton star Michael Ball is of the view that Carlo Ancelotti is able to get the best out of his squad players through game management and effective communication, rather than relying on individual performances.

The Toffees, who are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, maintained an undefeated record in the top flight in December, winning their last four top flight games on the trot.

Ancelotti has had to deal with multiple injury blows to his regular starters in the likes of James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne, Allan and Seamus Coleman, but the Italian dug deep into his squad and ensured that the Toffees will finish the year with a strong position in the league.

And Ball believes Ancelotti’s game management ability and effective communication in the Everton camp helped him to get the best out of squad players.

The former Everton man feels Ancelotti has been able to turn his side into a team who are tough to beat and driven by a determination to get results.

Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “We’ve probably been guilty over the last few years of not playing as a team together, instead waiting for individuals to step up to the plate and win us football games.

“With those players out, we’ve had to find a new way.

“Carlo Ancelotti is getting the best out of them with hard work, communication, game management and making ourselves tough to beat.

“Those are massive ticks you need to see week in, week out.

“Obviously you then want to add the flair and the creative players a bit more, but unfortunately they’ve not been available.

“We had to find a solution, and we have done.

“It’s not pretty on the eye at times, but I don’t really care as long as we’re picking up points.

“We did that in December and it’s a huge thumbs up to everyone.”

With their top flight clash with Manchester City postponed, Everton will have the whole week off to recharge their batteries.

And Toffees will be keen to open 2021 on a high with a win when they host West Ham United on Friday in the league.