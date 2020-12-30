Napoli are in contact with intermediaries to probe the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old left-back has been reduced to being a bit-part player at Chelsea this season and has made just two appearances in the Premier League.

He is keen to play more football in the latter half of the season in order to be in the Italy squad for next summer’s European Championship.

The defender is believed to considering a move away from Chelsea and has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy in the winter transfer window.

Inter and Juventus have been keeping an eye on him and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are also putting in the groundwork to sign Emerson.

The Chelsea defender has been identified as a top target for the club and the Serie A giants are probing the possibility of signing him.

They are in contact intermediaries to understand the margins of a deal that could the defender to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next month.

Chelsea are prepared to let him go and could also considering loaning him out in the January transfer window.

Emerson wants to play regular football and is likely to welcome a move back to Italy in the coming weeks.