French outfit Nice have entered the race for in-demand Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, who is also interesting Premier League pair Everton and Wolves.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of several sides with his performances at Strasbourg and the club could be tested with offers for him in January.

Simakan has been linked with a host of clubs, including Everton and Wolves, but he also has serious interest from closer to home.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Nice are keen on Simakan and have started to take steps to position themselves to swoop.

Nice have been in touch with Simakan’s representatives to make clear their interest in the defender and ask about the financial parameters of any deal.

Strasbourg are claimed to need to bring in cash and could choose to cash in on Simakan, with a fee of €15m mooted as being likely to get the job done.

Simakan is under contract at Strasbourg until the summer of 2023.

A centre-back by trade, Simakan is also capable of operating at right-back.