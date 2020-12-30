Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted he will not be sentimental when selecting his team to face Celtic in the Old Firm clash at the weekend, as he targets three points from the Scottish Premiership game.

The Gers continued with their unbeaten run in the league, as they beat St Mirren 2-0 away from home on Wednesday night to remain 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Strikers Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos were both on target at St Mirren as the Gers now head into the match against Celtic at the weekend.

The Rangers manager, while quickly turning his focus to the upcoming fixture against Neil Lennon’s side, said that he will not make his team selection for the match based on sentiment as he focuses on the three points.

“I have got some big decisions to make at the weekend”, Gerrard said at a press conference.

“But that’s where I want to be. People are pushing for places and that’s the way it is.

“But I will pick a team that I think can do the job against Celtic. I will not really go on who scored in the last game or who is in form.

“I need to obviously pick a team that is going to do the job against Celtic.

“There will be no sentiment.

“It will be the team that I think can get us the three points.”

Rangers have conceded just five goals in 21 Scottish Premiership games so far this season, with only one of those goals having been scored at Ibrox, underlining the scale of Celtic’s challenge.