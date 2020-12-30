Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday thinks the Gers could produce a European style performance against Celtic at Ibrox and potentially tear the Bhoys to shreds on the counter attack.

Celtic are heading into the derby clash having improved their form, with three Scottish Premiership wins on the bounce and three clean sheets recorded.

Boss Neil Lennon has deployed a midfield diamond, with Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths in attack, and has reaped the rewards.

Halliday feels Celtic need to win at Ibrox and Lennon could use the diamond and two up top again, but in doing so risks letting James Tavernier and Borna Barisic run riot on the flanks.

The former Ger thinks Rangers could play the game like a European match and that could spell doom for Celtic.

“If Celtic approach the game that way [with the diamond and two up front] you could see it being a bit more like a European performance where at times on the counter attack Rangers are devastating”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think if Celtic do end up being exposed at the back with the way they are going to try and play, although they are three clean sheets in a row, you’ve seen all season that the Celtic defence has been suspect.

“It could end up being a good spectacle because it could be cat and mouse.”

Celtic eased to a 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday night, while Rangers beat St Mirren 2-0 away from home.