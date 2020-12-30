Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to take on St Mirren in an away Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.

The Gers hold an impressive 16 point lead over Celtic in the race for the title, although they have played three games more than the Bhoys, but did suffer recent heartbreak against St Mirren as they were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup.

Steven Gerrard will be desperate for his side to avoid suffering a similar fate this afternoon ahead of the weekend meeting with Celtic at Ibrox, while revenge may also be on the visitors’ minds.

Gerrard has the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks for Rangers today, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are given the vote as full-backs.

At centre-back, Rangers call upon Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, while in midfield Gerrard picks Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo to dictate play and get on the ball.

Up top, Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi support hitman Alfredo Morelos.

The Gers boss has a number of options on the bench if needed at any point today against St Mirren, including Ryan Kent and Cedric Itten.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Aribo, Davis, Roofe, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Balogun, Patterson, Zungu, Barker, Kent, Defoe, Itten