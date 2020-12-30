Andy Halliday has admitted he would pick Filip Helander over Leon Balogun for Rangers’ crunch clash with Celtic on Saturday.

Rangers are heading into the Old Firm contest sitting 16 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and could deliver a knockout blow to the Bhoys by beating them this weekend.

Questions are being asked over whether Steven Gerrard will play Helander or Balogun as Connor Goldson’s partner in central defence, with the Gers boss having rotated between the two.

Halliday thinks ten players are nailed on to play, and has come down on the side of Helander as the eleventh, believing his experience of the Old Firm gives him the edge on Balogun.

“If I was picking the team I’d pick Helander. If I am trying to predict what Steven Gerrard will do I still think he’ll go with Helander”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Ten players at the weekend are nailed on and I think that [centre-back] is the one position which is maybe up for debate.

“I just think Fil Helander; we talk about experience counts in these games, he’s played in the fixture at the start of the season and done really well.

“But there is a case for both as when Balogun has played he has done really well”, the former Ger added.

Gerrard started Helander on Wednesday evening as Rangers grabbed a 2-0 win away at St Mirren.