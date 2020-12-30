Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United outfit at St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds have had their lead at the top of the table cut to two points by Manchester United, but can re-establish a five-point advantage by beating Newcastle tonight.

The Reds are continuing to suffer from repeated injury issues and lost centre-back Joel Matip in their last match, a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Jurgen Klopp is able to call on Alisson between the sticks tonight, while at full-back he selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

In central defence, Klopp picks Fabinho and drafts in youngster Nathaniel Phillips.

Further up the pitch, Liverpool have Jordan Henderson in midfield, along with James Milner and Curtis Jones.

Up top, the Reds go with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah as their attacking threat.

Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, N Williams