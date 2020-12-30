Tony Dorigo believes what Leeds United are doing in the Premier League is not normal and it must be remembered that they are a newly promoted side.

Leeds smashed West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night to move up to 11th in the league table on 23 points, climbing further away from the drop zone.

The Whites have managed to shake off a short spell of poor form with two wins on the trot and showed their attacking flair again away at Hawthorns against the Baggies.

Leeds have scored 30 goals in the league this season and only Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have netted more than Marcelo Bielsa’s men in the ongoing campaign.

Dorigo insisted that the kind of football Leeds are playing is not normal for a promoted side and they are doing it against teams who are established in the Premier League.

He defended Leeds’ brand of football and insisted that they are going to win more games than they lose if they continue to stick to their ethos.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “It is getting silly because we keep looking at these games and see how many goals fly in and we are kind of thinking it’s normal.

“But this is not normal as what we are seeing is quite remarkable.

“We are a promoted side, let’s not forget that.

“All the other teams we are playing against, how much money have they had, the years they have had to build their squads of players and we are coming up and playing football that is wonderful.

“At times, we might concede one or two, but the way we are playing, we will win way more than we lose.”

Leeds will travel to London on Saturday to take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home, as they look to spring a surprise on Jose Mourinho’s men.